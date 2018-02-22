Source: MLS champion Toronto FC set to unveil Spanish midfielder Ager Aketxe

Toronto FC has strengthened its midfield with the acquisition of Spaniard Ager Aketxe.

The MLS champions have scheduled a news conference for Friday to announce a player signing. A source confirmed it was to unveil the former Athletic Bilbao midfielder.

Aketxe becomes Toronto's third major signing this season, joining Dutch international defender Gregory van der Wiel and Brazilian wingback Auro.

Athletic Bilbao parted ways with Aketxe earlier this month, saying he was headed to Major League Soccer.

The 24-year-old has made 12 appearances for Athletic Bilbao this season, but none since December. The former Spanish youth international spent last season on loan with second-division Cadiz.

The left-footed Aketxe gives Toronto yet another dead ball specialist.