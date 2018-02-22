Vancouver Whitecaps FC sign two-time all-star Sean Franklin through 2018
Vancouver Whitecaps FC have signed right back and two-time MLS all-star Sean Franklin through the 2018 season.
Franklin has won two MLS cups with the Los Angeles Galaxy and has racked up 11 goals and 37 assists in 308 appearances over his decade long career.
Whitecaps coach Carl Robinson said that Franklin will bring much needed experience to the team.
The Whitecaps will kick off the regular season in just 10 days.
