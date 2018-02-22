Sports

Wednesday's Games

NHL

Chicago 3 Ottawa 2 (SO)

Vegas 7 Calgary 3

Anaheim 2 Dallas 0

AHL

Manitoba 6 Milwaukee 3

Binghamton 3 Toronto 1

Lehigh Valley 6 Utica 4

Chicago 5 Grand Rapids 2

Stockton 6 Cleveland 3

Syracuse 2 Rochester 1

Ontario 5 San Jose 2

