Wednesday's Games
NHL
Chicago 3 Ottawa 2 (SO)
Vegas 7 Calgary 3
Anaheim 2 Dallas 0
---
AHL
Manitoba 6 Milwaukee 3
Binghamton 3 Toronto 1
Lehigh Valley 6 Utica 4
Chicago 5 Grand Rapids 2
Stockton 6 Cleveland 3
Syracuse 2 Rochester 1
Ontario 5 San Jose 2
---
