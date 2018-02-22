WHL Roundup: Broncos tighten up standings with 4-2 win over Warriors

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — The Swift Current Broncos have tightened up the top of the Western Hockey League's standings.

Beck Malenstyn scored the eventual winner while shorthanded at 7:07 of the third period as the Broncos doubled up the league-leading Moose Jaw Warrors 4-2 on Wednesday.

Swift Current has gone 7-0-1 in its last eight games to equal Moose Jaw atop the standings with 91 points. The Warriors, however, still hold down first place because of their higher winning percentage while having two games in hand.

Aleksi Heponiemi, Max Patterson and Colby Sissons also scored for the Broncos (43-13-5).

Tanner Jeannot and Jayden Halbgewachs scored for the Warriors (44-12-3).

Stuart Skinner turned away 37 shots for Swift Current as Brody Willms made 21 saves for Moose Jaw.

The Broncos went 2 for 4 on the power play while the Warriors went 2 for 6 with the man advantage.

---

BLAZERS 3 WINTERHAWKS 1

PORTLAND, Ore. — Jermaine Loewen scored twice as Kamloops beat the Winterhawks to snap a five-game slide.

Nick Chyzowski also scored while Dylan Ferguson made 30 saves for the Blazers (27-29-5).

Cody Glass was the lone Portland (35-20-4) skater to score. Cole Kehler stopped 19-of-22 shots in defeat.

---

RAIDERS 8 HURRICANES 2

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Sean Montgomery scored twice and Cole Fonstad had a goal and two helpers as the Raiders toppled Lethbridge to avoid a third straight loss.

Justin Nachbaur, Brett Leason, Curtis Miske, Kody McDonald and Sergei Sapego also scored for Prince Albert (24-25-11). Ian Scott made 35 saves for the victory.

Jadon Joseph and Keltie Jeri-Leon found the back of the net for the Hurricanes (29-25-6). Reece Klassen allowed seven goals on 27 shots to take the loss.

---

AMERICANS 4 THUNDERBIRDS 2

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Jordan Topping scored twice as Tri-City doubled up Seattle.

Nolan Yaremko and Michael Rasmussen also scored for the Americans (30-21-8). Patrick Dea made 26 saves for the win.

Austin Strand and Jarret Tyszka replied for the Thunderbirds (28-22-9). Liam Hughes stopped 41 shots in a losing cause.

---

HITMEN 6 REBELS 4

CALGARY — Jakob Stukel had a goal and two assists as the Hitmen snapped Red Deer's four-game win streak.

Vladislav Yeryomenko, Tristen Nielsen, Luke Coleman, Jake Kryski and Riley Stotts also scored for Calgary (18-33-7). Nick Schneider made 19 saves for the win.

Mason McCarty struck twice while Brandon Hagel and Kristian Reichel also scored for the Rebels (21-27-13). Ethan Anders and Riley Lamb combined to make 24 saves in defeat.

---