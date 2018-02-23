AC Milan vs. Arsenal in last 16 of Europa League
NYON, Switzerland — AC Milan's hunt for the only European title it is missing will continue against one of the strongest possible opponents in the last 16 of the Europa League: Arsenal.
Both Milan and Arsenal are currently outside the top four in their domestic leagues, so the Champions League place awarded to the Europa League winner could be the best chance for them to return to the elite competition.
Also in Friday's draw, Atletico Madrid, the 2010 and 2012 Europa League winner, was drawn to face Lokomotiv Moscow. Leipzig, which knocked out Serie A leader Napoli on Thursday, will play Russia's Zenit St. Petersburg.
In the other ties it's Lazio vs. Dynamo
The first legs will be played on March 8 and the return games on March 15.
