American Tiafoe beats del Potro at Delray Beach Open

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — American wild card Frances Tiafoe saved 14 of 16 break-point chances to edge No. 2-seeded Juan Martin del Potro 7-6 (6), 4-6, 7-5 Thursday night in the second round of the Delray Beach Open.

Tiafoe hit 17 aces and won a three-setter for the fourth time this month.