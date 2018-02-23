Callaway scratches Smith for Mets' opener

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Mickey Callaway had his first big managerial decision Friday, and it came down way before the New York Mets' first pitch was delivered by starting pitcher Zack Wheeler.

A day before when the Mets announced their lineup for their Grapefruit League opener against the Atlanta Braves, prized first baseman Dominic Smith was scheduled to bat cleanup.

However, Callaway scratched Smith on the updated lineup card when the clubhouse opened on game day.

Right slugger Peter Alonso was penciled in at first base, while lefty-swinging Smith was out.

"I didn't even see the lineup when I left yesterday, so I didn't even know," Smith said in his first interview at his locker.

"It's spring training. Everybody's got to get work in and everybody needs ample amount of time to show the coaches what they can do."

Smith, 22, initially said being taken out of the order wasn't frustrating and that "it's the first game, we have a lot more."

That explanation changed dramatically a few minutes later after a trip to Callaway's office as Smith met with the media for a second time.

"We had a little discussion. I know everybody's wondering why I'm not in the lineup today. Yeah, I was late a little bit today," Smith said.

He said he wasn't that late but "late enough to be a problem." He agreed he shouldn't have cut it that close on time.

"I'm human. I apologized. That's stuff that shouldn't happen. It's unacceptable in any locker room — no matter if it's the Mets or wherever you play. That's just something that won't happen again," the 2013 first-round draft pick promised.

"This is my job, my career, my livelihood. I feel like I definitely did let them down today."

Smith hit .198 with nine homers and 26 RBIs in 49 games for the Mets after being called up from Triple A Las Vegas, where he hit .330 in 114 games.

With New York signing 35-year-old five-time All-Star Adrian Gonzalez last month, Smith finds himself battling the four-time Gold Glove Award winner for playing time and a roster spot.

Callaway wasn't at all impressed by Smith's tardiness.'

"It's a little shocking. He's trying to win a job, and it's unfortunate," Callaway said.

The manager has repeatedly stressed the importance of accountability in his first camp with the Mets. He has said he holds his players to a high standard and they have to own up to their actions.

"We have expectations for guys, and if they don't meet that expectation, then we have to hold them accountable. That's why Dom wasn't in the lineup today," Callaway said after his club rallied for a 6-2 win over Atlanta.

The manager didn't say whether or not Smith would start Saturday against St. Louis.

Smith understood the decision and thought it was just.

"He actually was pretty fair. He asked me what I thought the decision should be, and I agreed with him. That's the only way it should be," Smith said.

"He's been preaching that since Day 1 — accountability."