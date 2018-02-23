Canada's Gilbert Brule ejected from semifinal against Germany after hit to head

GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of — Canada's Gilbert Brule was ejected from Friday's semifinal game against Germany after receiving a major penalty and game misconduct for checking to the head and neck area.

Germany's David Wolf was coming through the neutral zone near centre ice in the second period when Brule got his hands up and drove them into Wolf's head.

The German laid on the ice for several moments and was attended to by medical staff before getting up under his own power and leaving the ice.

Brule had scored Canada's only goal of the game at the time of the infraction as Germany held a 4-1 advantage.