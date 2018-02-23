Canadian fans blame NHL after Olympic semifinal loss to Germany at Winter Games

Canadian hockey fans put blame on the NHL after a men's hockey semifinal loss to Germany at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics on Friday.

Social media was full of distaste towards NHL commissioner Gary Bettman following the 4-3 defeat which ended Canada's bid for a third-straight Olympic gold medal.

The league decided not to send its players to the Games for the first time since 1994 so that it wouldn't interrupt the NHL season.

"Way to ruin Olympic hockey Bettman," said a user with the handle @JakeBlanche89.

"Congratulations Gary Bettman you're the most hated person in Canada right now," added user @saltaf01.

Bettman has faced the majority of the criticism for NHLers not attending the Games. Players from the league had been vocal about wanting to play in the tournament, although it didn't lead to anything.

Led by Sidney Crosby's overtime winner in the 2010 Games, followed by a solid team performance in Sochi, Canada had been the men's hockey powerhouse at the Olympics for the past eight years.

But it's been a different story in Pyeongchang where the Canadian side has struggled with consistency while playing with players from European leagues.

"Canada 421 players in the NHL, Germany 7. #GaryBettman's 'make the NHL great again' move probably helped Germany a bit ya think?. The Canadians worked hard but just didn't have the talent," Twitter user Robert McGarry (@rhmcgarry) said.

Meanwhile at the restaurant Wayne Gretzky's in Toronto, it was a full house with people going to watch the game.

Restaurant general manager Adam Watkowski says that people started showing up around 6:30 a.m. and that it was a similar packed vibe for the women's final on Thursday.

"It's definitely the busiest day we've had all week for the game," Watkowski said. "The energy in the building was crazy this morning. The ending wasn't the greatest but we're going to do it all over again tomorrow morning for the bronze."

Canada had dominated Germany up until Friday's meeting with victories in all but two of the two country's 30 matchups in Olympic and world championship play.

The Canadians will turn their attention to Saturday's bronze-medal game against the Czech Republic to try and salvage some type of hardware from the 2018 Winter Games.

Not all fans were confident in their chances.