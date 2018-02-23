Canadians miss the cut in parallel giant slalom event at Winter Games

BOKWANG, Korea, Republic Of — Canadian snowboarders Jasey-Jay Anderson and Darren Gardner missed the cut in the men's parallel giant slalom competition Saturday at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Anderson finished 24th in the 32-man field in one minute 26.76 seconds while Gardner was 28th in 1:26.94.

The top 16 competitors advanced to the afternoon elimination rounds at Phoenix Park.

The 42-year-old Anderson, who won a World Cup event a month ago, is the only Canadian to compete in six different Winter Olympics.

Anderson, from Mont-Tremblant, Que., won Olympic gold at the 2010 Vancouver Games.