CP NewsAlert: Canada shut out of team curling medals as Koe loses bronze

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — There will be no team curling medal for Canada at the Pyeongchang Olympics.
Calgary's Kevin Koe lost 7-5 to Switzerland's Peter de Cruz in the bronze-medal game Friday.
Rachel Homan didn't make the playoff round in women's curling.
It's the first time since curling returned to the Winter Games in 1998 that Canadian teams didn't finish on the podium in both the men's and women's events
John Morris and Kaitlyn Lawes did win mixed doubles gold in Pyeongchang in its Olympic debut.
