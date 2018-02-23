Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Bucks past Raptors 122-119 in overtime

TORONTO — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a team-high 26 points and added 12 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks hung on to defeat the Toronto Raptors 122-119 in overtime on Friday.

Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe had 21 points each for the Bucks (33-25), who picked up their first and only win against Toronto this season.

DeMar DeRozan led the Raptors (41-17) with a game-high 33 points.

The Raptors dropped just their fifth home game this season and their first since a Jan. 26 loss to Utah. Toronto also had their season-high win streak halted at seven games.

Both teams traded baskets to start the game with Toronto pulling away toward the end of the first quarter with a 9-2. The Raptors led the Bucks 29-23 after the opening period with Serge Ibaka leading the way with nine points.

The Bucks stormed back in the second quarter by making all six of their three-point attempts. DeRozan earned a technical foul after arguing a foul he received on Middleton's three-point attempt with 15.1 seconds remaining in the half. The sequence allowed Middleton to complete a rare five-point play, three points for the basket, one for the original blocking foul, and one point for the technical. Jonas Valanciunas also received a technical foul earlier in the quarter.

Milwaukee led Toronto 65-57 at halftime.

The Bucks ran their lead up by as much as 12 points in the third quarter before the Raptors brought it down to eight. Milwaukee led Toronto 96-88 after three quarters.

In the fourth, the Raptors took their first lead of the second half by going on an 8-0 run. They led 102-101 with 5:15 remaining. They extended the run to 10-0 before both teams would trade baskets down to the wire.

With the Bucks up 109-108 with 3.3 seconds remaining, Middleton missed the first of two free throws to give Milwaukee a 110-108 lead.

On Toronto's final possession of regulation, Valanciunas dunked the ball just before the buzzer sounded to tie the game 110-110 and force overtime.

With the Bucks leading 120-117 with 12.8 seconds remaining in overtime, DeRozan missed on a three-point attempt to tie the game. He picked up his own rebound but managed just two points to cut Milwaukee's lead to 120-119 with .8 seconds remaining.

Milwaukee's Jason Terry would go to the line to shoot two after being fouled with 0.4 seconds remaining. He made both baskets.