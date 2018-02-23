Highlanders beat Blues 41-34 in Super Rugby
A
A
Share via Email
DUNEDIN, New Zealand — Tei Walden came off the bench to score two second-half tries and lift the Dunedin-based Highlanders to a 41-34 win over the Auckland-based Blues on Friday in the first match of the Super Rugby season in New Zealand.
Walden touched down twice while the Blues were reduced to 14 men by the sin-binning of replacement Antonio Kiri Kiri. That pushed the Highlanders ahead for the last time in a match which featured nine tries and six lead changes.
The match showed what a strong influence rule changes implemented since last season are likely to have on the tournament this year. The changes heavily
Bryn Gatland, son of Wales coach Warren Gatland, scored the first try after 14 minutes of end-to-end rugby, answering an early penalty by Lima Sopoaga for the Highlanders. Gatland also kicked four conversions and two penalties for 19 points.
Thompson's first try put the Highlanders again, then Matt Duffie scored a try which reclaimed the lead for the Blues at 14-10. Thompson's second put the Highlanders ahead 17-14 and Akira Ioane ran off the back of a five meter scrum to make it 21-17 to the Blues.
A late penalty to Gatland, who kicked six goals from six attempts, gave the Blues a seven-point advantage at halftime.
Prop Siate Tokolahi
Walden touched down in the 56th and 62nd minutes to give the Highlanders a 38-31 lead and they held on in a late exchange of penalties.
"The Blues were 100
"The New Zealand conference is a tough competition, and if you're off your game slightly, you're going to get beaten."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Photos Canadian celebrity chef Sang Kim shows kids how to prepare Korean food on the cheap
-
Internet declares Trudeau’s outfits in India an over-the-top fashion faux pas
-
Exclusive: Calgary family suing city for $30M, demands development review
-
Calgary continues to lead flu-related deaths, hospitalizations