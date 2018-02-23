Liriano agrees to $4 million, 1-year deal with Tigers

TAMPA, Fla. — Detroit agreed to a $4 million, one-year contract with left-hander Francisco Liriano, giving the Tigers added pitching depth.

The 34-year-old was 6-7 with a 4.62 ERA in 18 starts last season with Toronto and 20 relief appearances with World Series champion Houston, which acquired him at the July 31 trade deadline. The 34-year old is 102-99 in a 12-year big league career.

Tigers general manager Al Avila said it has not been decided whether Liriano starts or pitches in relief.

Liriano pitched in Minnesota when new Detroit manager Ron Gardenhire managed the Twins.

Liriano can earn $1 million in performance bonuses based on starts.

