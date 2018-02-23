Mario Lucia scores twice to lead AHL Devils in 5-1 win over Senators

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Mario Lucia scored twice and Christoph Bertschy had a goal and two assists as the Binghamton Devils downed the Belleville Senators 5-1 on Friday in American Hockey League action.

Kevin Rooney and Bracken Kearns rounded out the offence for Binghamton (16-27-9), which has won three straight.

Daniel Ciampini had the lone goal for the Senators (21-30-4).

Devils goaltender Ken Appleby made 20 saves while Belleville's Chris Driedger stopped 48 shots.