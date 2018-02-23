Norway to get Olympic curling medal stripped from Russians

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — Norway's mixed doubles curling team will be presented Saturday night with the Olympic bronze model that was stripped from the Russian team.

The International Olympic Committee said in a Twitter post that Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten will receive their medals at the medals plaza in Pyeongchang. It's a rare quick turnaround for such an instance.

Russian curler Alexander Krushelnitsky was stripped of his medal on Thursday after admitting to a doping violation during the games. He tested positive for the banned substance meldonium after placing third in mixed doubles with his wife, Anastasia Bryzgalova.

The IOC tweet showed Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach welcoming Skaslien and Nedregotten back to Pyeongchang.

___