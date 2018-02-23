Penguins pick up Brassard, trade Cole in 3-team deal
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired
The Penguins announced the deal Friday night during their game at Carolina.
The Senators also received goalie Filip Gustavsson and the Penguins' first-round draft pick this year as well as their third-round selection next year. Pittsburgh also acquired a pair of prospects — forward Vincent Dunn from Ottawa and forward Tobias Lindberg from Vegas — plus Ottawa's third-round pick this year.
Vegas also received a fourth-round pick this year, and is retaining 40
Brassard had 18 goals and 20 assists in 58 games for the Senators this season.
___
More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey