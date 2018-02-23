Sports

Thursday's Games

Thursday's Games

NHL

Toronto 4 N.Y. Islanders 3 (SO)

Montreal 3 N.Y. Rangers 1

Tampa Bay 4 Ottawa 3

Edmonton 3 Colorado 2 (OT)

Calgary 5 Arizona 2

Philadelphia 2 Columbus 1

Minnesota 4 New Jersey 2

Florida 3 Washington 2

Buffalo 3 Detroit 2 (OT)

Nashville 7 San Jose 1

Dallas 2 Los Angeles 0

---

NBA

Charlotte 111 Brooklyn 96

New York 120 Orlando 113

Philadelphia 116 Chicago 115

Washington 110 Cleveland 103

Oklahoma City 110 Sacramento 107

Golden State 134 L.A. Clippers 127

---

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular