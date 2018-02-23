Sports

Top-seeded defending champion Thiem tumbles out of Rio Open

France's Gael Monfils returns the ball to Croatia's Marin Cilic during the Rio Open tennis tournament in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

RIO DE JANEIRO — Top-seeded defending champion Dominic Thiem of Austria tumbled out of the Rio Open on Friday, falling 6-4, 6-0 to Spain's Fernando Verdasco in the quarterfinals of the clay-court event.

Thiem won the Argentina Open on Sunday for his ninth career title.

Verdasco will play fifth-seeded Fabio Fognini of Italy or Alijaz Bedene of Slovenia.

In the other semifinal at Jockey Club Brasileiro, sixth-seeded Diego Schwartzman of Argentina will face Chile's Nicolas Jarry. Schwartzman beat France's Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-4, and Jarry topped Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas 7-5, 6-3.

