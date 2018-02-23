Watching the Winter Games: A look at Olympic TV highlights

Here's a look at Sunday night TV highlights at the Pyeongchang Olympics (schedule subject to change, all times ET):

CBC

2 a.m. - Cross Country Skiing: 30km Mass Start Final (Women) - Delayed

4 a.m. - Bobsleigh: Runs #3 and #4 (Men) - Encore

5:30 a.m. - Closing Ceremony Pre-Show

6 a.m. - Closing Ceremony

8 a.m. - Celebration Sunday

10 a.m. - Bobsleigh: Runs #3 and #4 (Men) - Encore

11 a.m. - Cross Country Skiing: 30km Mass Start Final (Women) - Encore

12 p.m. - Olympic Games Hockey

1 p.m. - Ice Hockey: Gold Medal Game (Men): Olympic Athletes from Russia vs. Germany - Encore

3:30 p.m. - Figure Skating: Olympic Games Gala Exhibition

6 p.m. - Closing Ceremony Pre-Show Primetime Broadcast

7 p.m. - Closing Ceremony Primetime Broadcast

CBC News Network

5:30 a.m. - Closing Ceremony Pre-Show

6 a.m. - Closing Ceremony

TSN

5:30 a.m. - Closing Ceremony Pre-Show - TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5

6 a.m. - Closing Ceremony - TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5

12 p.m. - Olympic Games Hockey - TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5

7 p.m. - Closing Ceremony Primetime Broadcast - TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5

Sportsnet

1:30 a.m. - Ice Hockey: Gold Medal Game (Men): Olympic Athletes from Russia vs. Germany - Encore

5:30 a.m. - Closing Ceremony Pre-Show

6 a.m. - Closing Ceremony

Sportsnet ONE

1 a.m. - Cross Country Skiing: 30km Mass Start Final (Women)

5:30 a.m. - Closing Ceremony Pre-Show

6 a.m. - Closing Ceremony

Virtual Reality

Live streaming via the CBC Olympic Games Virtual Reality app for iOS and Android devices, presented by Samsung: