Watching the Winter Games: A look at Olympic TV highlights
Here's a look at Sunday night TV highlights at the Pyeongchang Olympics (schedule subject to change, all times ET):
CBC
2 a.m. - Cross Country Skiing: 30km Mass Start Final (Women) - Delayed
4 a.m. - Bobsleigh: Runs #3 and #4 (Men) - Encore
5:30 a.m. - Closing Ceremony Pre-Show
6 a.m. - Closing Ceremony
8 a.m. - Celebration Sunday
10 a.m. - Bobsleigh: Runs #3 and #4 (Men) - Encore
11 a.m. - Cross Country Skiing: 30km Mass Start Final (Women) - Encore
12 p.m. - Olympic Games Hockey
1 p.m. - Ice Hockey: Gold Medal Game (Men): Olympic Athletes from Russia vs. Germany - Encore
3:30 p.m. - Figure Skating: Olympic Games Gala Exhibition
6 p.m. - Closing Ceremony Pre-Show Primetime Broadcast
7 p.m. - Closing Ceremony Primetime Broadcast
CBC News Network
5:30 a.m. - Closing Ceremony Pre-Show
6 a.m. - Closing Ceremony
TSN
5:30 a.m. - Closing Ceremony Pre-Show - TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5
6 a.m. - Closing Ceremony - TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5
12 p.m. - Olympic Games Hockey - TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5
7 p.m. - Closing Ceremony Primetime Broadcast - TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5
Sportsnet
1:30 a.m. - Ice Hockey: Gold Medal Game (Men): Olympic Athletes from Russia vs. Germany - Encore
5:30 a.m. - Closing Ceremony Pre-Show
6 a.m. - Closing Ceremony
Sportsnet ONE
1 a.m. - Cross Country Skiing: 30km Mass Start Final (Women)
5:30 a.m. - Closing Ceremony Pre-Show
6 a.m. - Closing Ceremony
Virtual Reality
Live streaming via the CBC Olympic Games Virtual Reality app for iOS and Android devices, presented by Samsung:
6 a.m. - Closing Ceremony