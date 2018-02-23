Westbrook's 3-pointer at buzzer lifts Thunder past Kings
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Russell Westbrook made a 3-pointer as time expired, lifting the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 110-107 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night.
Westbrook, who notched his 18th triple-double of the season, made three free throws sandwiched around a bucket in the paint by Steven Adams to put Oklahoma City up 107-105.
Justin Jackson's 6-foot jumper off an offensive rebound tied the game. After a timeout, the Thunder got the ball in front of Sacramento's bench and Carmelo Anthony found Westbrook atop the 3-point line for the winner.
Westbrook lifted the Thunder from what would have been a devastating loss after a fast start in their first game since the All-Star break. They set a season high with 44 points in the first quarter and made 12 3-pointers but still had to rally in the final minutes to win.
Anthony matched his season high of seven 3-pointers and Paul George had three from beyond the arc, ending his five-game streak with five or more 3s. It was the second-longest streak in NBA history behind George McCloud's six-game streak in 1996.
It was the complete opposite for Billy Donovan's club after that.
Sacramento went on a pair of big runs early in the second quarter and got within 64-60 before Anthony's fifth 3 of the first half briefly halted the onslaught and put Oklahoma City up by seven at halftime.
The Thunder led 85-74 midway through the third before the Kings made another surge. Vince Carter, the 41-year-old former dunk champion, had a three-point play and 3-pointer and Sacramento scored the final 16 points of the period to go up 90-85.
TIP-INS
Kings: Frank Mason scored six points in his first game since Dec. 31. Mason had been sidelined with a partially torn right facscia. . De'Aaron Fox (conjunctiveitis) and Kosta Koufos (ill) were held out.
UP NEXT
Thunder: At Golden State on Saturday.
Kings: Host the Lakers on Saturday.
