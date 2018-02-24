Canada's Chris Spring rants after 15th finish in four-man boblsed

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — Chris Spring couldn't hold back his criticism after a disappointing first day in the four-man bobsled.

Spring, from Priddis, Alta., piloted his crew of Edmonton's Bryan Barnett, Calgary's Lascelles Brown and Edmonton's Neville Wright to 15th in the first two runs on Saturday with a total time of one minute 38.64 seconds.

Although just 1.09 seconds behind the top sled — 1:37.55 led by Germany's Francesco Friedrich — Spring ranted to reporters after seeing his time.

"I get to the bottom and see this garbage time that's given to me. Wasting my time with this (expletive). It's just time after time," said Spring. "I do this sport and so many times I see the result at the bottom and I'm like, 'What the (expletive) is going on?' Where is the time? It doesn't add up to me. Especially when I watch other runs.

"It's like that in all the sliding sports I feel. It's not always indicative of the performance you put down. The time at the bottom doesn't always correlate with that."

South Korea's sled driven by Won Yunjong was second in 1:37.84, and another German sled driven by Nico Walther was third in 1:37.90.

Canada has three sleds in the event. Justin Kripps, from Summerland, B.C., and his sled of Alex Kpacz of London, Ont., Jesse Lumsden of Burlington, Ont., and Ottawa's Seyi Smith are fourth, with a total time of 1:38.13. Hamilton's Nick Poloniato piloted his crew of Joshua Kirkpatrick of London, Ont., Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont., and Ben Coakwell of Moose Jaw, Sask., to 13th with a total of 1:38.63.

Every crew will get two more runs on Sunday. Spring, however, was visibly frustrated and felt like he should be closer to the podium than his 15th place finish.

"Again, I didn't put down a performance today that should put me in the top three but I'm definitely better than 15th or wherever I'm sitting. It's frustrating," said Spring. "Sometimes I wonder, I've often wondered about this sport. From the outside looking in, the general public, they ask me all the time. People that even know the sport watch me, that are rooting for me, all the time. They're like, 'Oh, how did that happen? So and so hit (the wall) three times and sped up'.

"See it all the time, and here we're trying to grow the sport. It makes it difficult."

Conditions on the track were an issue for all the sleds. Kripps, who tied for gold with Germany in the two-man event, noted that the ice had been slow all day.

"I think in the first heat the ice wasn't very consistent throughout the run," said Kripps. "This weather is not optimal, it's pretty warm and it's humid today so it's not the best conditions. By run two it was more consistent."

Spring's frustration was so high that he couldn't bring himself to talk about returning to the Olympics four years from now.

"I said before these Games that I'm for sure going another four years. I can't make a decision on that right now," said Spring. "I need some time to figure out if this is what I want to keep doing. It's tough to come out week in week out and not be as successful as what you think you should be.