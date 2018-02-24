Canadian Olympic Committee president says Russia shouldn't get their flag back

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — Canadian Olympic Committee president doesn't believe the Russian team should get their flag back for Sunday's closing ceremonies.

Tricia Smith says since two Russian athletes tested positive for a banned substance in Pyeongchang, that it wouldn't be appropriate for athletes from that country to have their flag restored.

Russian athletes competed in Pyeongchang under a neutral flag and colours because of alleged state-sponsored doping at the Winter Games in Sochi, Russia, four years ago.

A bobsledder and a mixed doubles curler tested positive for banned drugs in Pyeongchang. The IOC has yet to announce if the country can march under its national flag Sunday.

Smith says she wants the Canadian team to know that the fight against doping is something her organization takes seriously.