Clark: Players still concerned about unsigned free agents

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Union leader Tony Clark says major league players remain concerned about the unusual amount of unsigned free agents with spring training nearing the end of its second week.

Clark began his annual tour of camps on Saturday with Boston in Fort Myers. Clark said after his session in the Red Sox clubhouse that the union's special training camp for free agents in Bradenton will stay open indefinitely.

About one-third of the 166 players who exercised free agency rights last November have not reached a contract agreement with a team. That includes stars like starting pitcher Jake Arrieta and third baseman Mike Moustakas.

Clark said "everything's worthy of more discussion" on the subject of a potential tanking tax or a payroll floor for a future collective bargaining agreement.

___