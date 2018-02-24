Edmonton Oilers trade defenceman Davidson to Islanders for 2019 draft pick

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers traded defenceman Brandon Davidson to the New York Islanders for a 2019 third-round draft pick Saturday.

Davidson, 26, of Taber, Alta., has three goals and two assists 36 games with Edmonton and the Montreal Canadiens this season.

Davidson, a 2010 sixth-round draft pick by Edmonton, was waived by Montreal in December before being claimed by the Oilers.