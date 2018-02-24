Evgenii Dadonov has hat trick, Panthers beat Penguins 6-4

SUNRISE, Fla. — Evgenii Dadonov scored with 1:53 to play to complete a hat track and give the Florida Panthers a 6-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night.

Dadonov beat goalie Matt Murray on a one-timer off Aleksander Barkov's pass for the winner. Dadonov has 18 goals this season.

Vincent Trocheck, Jamie McGinn and Derek MacKenzie also scored. Barkov had three assists, Keith Yandle added two, and Roberto Luongo made 24 saves.

Evgeni Malkin had two goals and an assist for the Penguins, and Carl Hagelin, Patric Hornqvist and Bryan Rust added goals. Tristan Jarry made 13 saves for Pittsburgh before he was replaced in the second period. Murray had 11 saves in relief.

Trocheck finished a 2-on-1 cross-ice pass from Malgin after a breakout pass from Yandle early in the first period. Trocheck tapped in the pass at 3:44 for his team-leading 24th goal.

The Penguins tied it when Hagelin fought off Florida defenceman Aaron Ekblad in the low slot, scoring his eighth goal at 12:40.

Florida regained the lead with 39 seconds left when Dadonov collected a loose puck along the boards, beat Penguins defenceman Brian Dumoulin into the slot and whipped his 16th goal high on Jarry's glove side.

McGinn took a diagonal pass from McCann, pushing in his eighth goal past Jarry's right pad at 2:07 of the second.

MacKenzie finished off a rebound at 8:12 for his third goal to give Florida a 4-1 lead.

The Penguins then replaced Jarry with Murray, who beat Carolina the night before.

Malkin chipped in a pass from Rust at 13:10, and scored again 46 seconds into the third period by roofing a shot over Luongo.

Dadonov answered 58 seconds later when he one-timed a pass from Barkov for a 5-3 lead.

Hornqvist scored a power-play goal — his 17th — and Rust added his 10th just 49 seconds apart to tie it at 5 at 15:10.

NOTES: The Penguins scratched D Chad Ruhwedel and C Derick Brassard. ... Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said Brassard, whom the club acquired Friday from Ottawa in a deal that included D Ian Cole, is having visa difficulties and "we'll get him here as soon as possible." Added Sullivan: "Colesy was a very good player for us. He was a good defender, penalty killer, shot blocker and was hard in front of our net. He brought a lot of things to our defence ." ... Florida scratched LW Connor Brickley, RW Radim Vrbata and D Mackenzie Weegar. ... Trocheck's first-period goal was his sixth in the last seven games, while Dadonov's was his fifth in his last seven.

UP NEXT

Penguins: Host New Jersey on Tuesday night.