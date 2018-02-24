Harvick dominant in 4th Atlanta Xfinity win in last 6 years

HAMPTON, Ga. — Kevin Harvick led 141 of 163 laps Saturday for his fourth NASCAR Xfinity series victory in the last six years at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Harvick finished ahead of Joey Logano and Christopher Bell. Logano started second and Bell was on the pole. They were the only other drivers to lead laps.

Harvick won each of the first two stages. He also won the 2013-2015 Atlanta Xfinity races before Kyle Busch won the last two years.

Harvick served as Bell's escort, guiding him around the 1.54-mile track through most of the second half of the race. Bell remained within a few seconds of Harvick's Ford but couldn't seriously challenge. Logano passed Bell for second with five laps remaining.

