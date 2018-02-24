Irving helps Celtics beat Knicks 121-112

NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving had 31 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, leading the Boston Celtics over the New York Knicks 121-112 on Saturday for their second victory in two nights since the All-Star break.

Irving scored 15 points in a dazzling third quarter and then helped the Celtics finish it off with his passing in the fourth, highlighted by a behind-the-back dish to Jaylen Brown for a dunk that made it 115-106.

Brown had 24 points for the Celtics, who went into the break with three straight losses but came back with a victory in Detroit on Friday.

Trey Burke scored 26 points for the Knicks, but they couldn't win this one after beating Orlando on Thursday to end an eight-game skid.

76ERS 116, MAGIC 105

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 28 points and 14 rebounds, and Philadelphia extended its season-high win streak to seven.

Six 76ers scored in double figures. Ben Simmons had 17 points and seven assists, and J.J. Redick added 16 points on 6-for-8 shooting.

The Magic have dropped five in a row. Aaron Gordon had 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, and Evan Fournier scored 16 points.

HEAT 115, GRIZZLIES 89

MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Johnson scored 23 points to lead six players in double figures, and Miami stopped a three-game slide.

The Grizzlies lost their ninth game in a row, the longest active streak in the NBA, and their second in as many nights.

Justise Winslow scored a season-high 17 points for the Heat. Reserve Wayne Ellington went 5 for 10 from 3-point range and scored 15.

Miami's Dwyane Wade was limited to 18 minutes by foul trouble and scored six points. But the Heat, scrambling for a playoff berth, still managed to win for only the second time in the past 10 games.

Andrew Harrison scored 17 points for the Grizzlies, who played without leading scorer Tyreke Evans. He'll undergo a precautionary MRI Sunday on his injured right ribs.

