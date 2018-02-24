QMJHL Roundup: Otto Somppi with three points, Mooseheads win fifth in a row

HALIFAX — Otto Somppi scored twice and added an assist as the Halifax Mooseheads extended their win streak to five games with a 4-1 victory over the Gatineau Olympiques on Saturday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Maxime Fortier and Arnaud Durandeau also scored for the Mooseheads (39-13-7).

William Basque was the lone scorer for the Olympiques (31-22-6).

Alexis Gravel made 29 saves for Halifax as Tristan Berube turned aside 21-of-24 shots for Gatineau.

The Mooseheads went 1 for 3 on the power play while the Olympiques failed to score on five chances with the man advantage.

---

TIGRES 6 SCREAMING EAGLES 1

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Vitalii Abramov had two goals and two assists as the Tigres downed Cape Breton.

Jimmy Huntington and Maxime Comtois added two goals apiece for Victoriaville (33-20-6). Etienne Montpetit made 28 saves for the win.

Jordan Ty Fournier kept the Screaming Eagles (26-25-7) from being shutout. Kyle Jessiman stopped 16 shots in a losing effort.

Tigres defenceman Mathieu Charlebois was handed a game misconduct for being the aggressor in a fight midway through the third.

---

DRAKKAR 5 FOREURS 4

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — D'Artagnan Joly's second goal of the night at 14:24 of the third period proved to be the difference as the Drakkar slipped past Val-d'Or.

Gabriel Fortier scored twice and Shawn Element also scored for Baie-Comeau (26-28-5). Francis Leclerc earned the win with 23 saves.

Julien Tessier, Ivan Kozlov, Nathan Hudgin and David Noel scored for the Foreurs (19-34-6), losers of four straight. Jonathan Lemieux stopped 33 shots in defeat.

Val-D'Or forward Maxim Mizyurin was given a major and game misconduct for interference at 9:38 of the second period.

---

OCEANIC 5 HUSKIES 3

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Charle-Edouard D'Astous and Dmitry Zavgorodniy each scored twice as the Oceanic beat Rouyn-Noranda to run their point streak to eight games.

Alexis Lafreniere also scored for Rimouski (38-14-7), which is 7-0-1 on its current run. Colten Ellis turned away 23 shots for the victory.

Mathieu Boucher had a pair of goals and Patrik Hrehorcak and also scored for the Huskies (33-18-8). Zachary Emond combined with Samuel Harvey for 29 saves in defeat.

---

REMPARTS 8 SAGUENEENS 2

QUEBEC CITY, Que. — Philipp Kurashev had a hat trick and Pascal Laberge had a goal and two assists as the Remparts toppled Chicoutimi for their fourth win in a row.

Pierrick Dube, Matthew Grouchy, Benjamin Gagne and Jesse Sutton also scored for Quebec (34-21-5), which got 28 saves from Dereck Baribeau.

Samuel Houde and Simon Monette replied for the Sagueneens (24-29-4). Alexis Shank allowed all eight goals on 38 shots in a losing cause.

---

VOLTIGEURS 5 WILDCATS 4

MONCTON, N.B. — Morgan Adams-Moisan scored twice and Daniel Moody made 32 saves as Drummondville edged the Wildcats.

Joe Veleno and Connor Bramwell had a goal and two assists apiece for the Voltigeurs (37-18-3)and Brandon Skubel had the other.

Jakob Pelletier struck twice while Nicholas Welsh and Jeremy McKenna also scored for Moncton (25-28-8). Mark Grametbauer made 25 saves in defeat.

---