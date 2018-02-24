Sabres sit Evander Kane with NHL trade deadline looming

WASHINGTON — The Buffalo Sabres held out forward Evander Kane from Saturday night's matchup against the Washington Capitals.

Kane acknowledged this past week he expects to be dealt before the NHL trade deadline on Monday.

Kane is second on Buffalo with 20 goals behind the injured Jack Eichel and is third in points (44) behind Eichel and Ryan O'Reilly.

The productive left wing has scored at least 20 goals in all three seasons with the Sabres.

The Sabres are last in the Eastern Conference.

"Management thought it was the best decision moving forward and the best decision for Evander," Sabres coach Phil Housley said before the game.

Kane becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer.

"It's always difficult when you come to these situations when you're taking 20 goals out of the lineup," Housley said. "I understand the business part of it."

___