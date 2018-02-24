Thirsty goalkeeper gifts opponents equalizer in Germany

DUISBURG, Germany — A thirsty goalkeeper chose the wrong time to have a drink during a second-tier soccer game in Germany on Saturday.

Duisburg's Dutch goalkeeper Mark Flekken had picked up a bottle behind his own goal-line and was not even watching the game against Ingolstadt when the inevitable happened in the 18th minute.

After hosts Duisburg had seen a goal harshly disallowed, Ingolstadt quickly moved the ball up the field. Duisburg defender Gerrit Nauber headed back to his goalkeeper, not realizing that Flekken was still behind the line with his back to the ball. Stefan Kutschke ran in to score unchallenged as Flekken turned round too late.