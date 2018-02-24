Two medals and an arrest: 5 things to know from Pyeongchang Games

From a Canadian ski cross racer getting arrested to medals in both big air and men's hockey, here are five things to know from Day 15 of medal competition at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics:

CANADIANS ARRESTED — Canadian ski cross racer Dave Duncan is apologizing after being released from jail following an alleged drunken joyride at the Pyeongchang Games. The Canadian Olympic Committee confirmed in a statement that Duncan, his wife Maja and Canadian technical coach William Raine had been detained by police in South Korea and were now released. The statement came after an investigator with the Gangwon Provincial Police Department told The Canadian Press the two Canadians and an American woman were arrested for allegedly drunk driving and stealing a car.

REDEMPTION TIME — Sebastien Toutant was looking for a much better result than the one he had earlier in the Games in the men's slopestyle and four years before that in the same event in Sochi. He did just that in the inaugural big air event with a gold medal performance. The L'Assomption, Que., native scored 84.75 points on his first run and 89.50 on his second for a combined 174.25 points. Toutant didn't land his final run, but he didn't need to.

SETTLING FOR BRONZE — It wasn't the colour they were aiming for at the Winter Games, but the Canadian men's hockey team still walked away from Pyeongchang with a bronze medal after a 6-4 victory over the Czech Republic. Team Canada's bid for a third-straight Olympic title was ended on Friday with a semifinal loss to Germany. The Canadians were playing these Games without NHL talent.

RAISE THE FLAG — Canada's flag-bearer at the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Olympics will be short-track speedskater Kim Boutin. The Sherbrooke, Que., native won three medals at the 2018 Winter Games including a silver in the 1,000 metres, along with bronze in both the 500 and 1,500. It was a roller-coaster Games for Boutin, who received death threats on social media after the South Korean star Minjeong Choi was disqualified in the 500.

JUST OFF — Alex Harvey came very close to capturing Canada's first Olympic cross-country skiing medal, but ultimately ended just off the podium. The Saint-Ferreol-les-Neiges, Que., native was 6.1 seconds back of third place in the men's 50 kilometre mass start classic. The 29-year-old doesn't anticipate participating in the 2022 Beijing Games.