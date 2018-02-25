6N asking England and Scotland to explain pre-match scuffle
EDINBURGH, Scotland — England and Scotland will have to explain the players' scuffle in the tunnel before their Six Nations rugby match at Murrayfield on Saturday.
Television footage appears to show a clash between England
Six Nations Rugby said on Sunday it would be "writing to the unions to request clarification on what happened in the tunnel."
Scotland went on to beat England 25-13 for the first time in a decade.
Every player from both teams, when asked what happened, denied any knowledge of it. Scotland captain John Barclay said he was in the toilet at the time.
England coach Eddie Jones also said he didn't know anything about it, adding, "These things happen."
