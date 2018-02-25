AP source: Stewart, Oduya, Burrows and Jokinen on waivers
A person with direct knowledge of the move says the Minnesota Wild have placed forward Chris Stewart on waivers.
The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the transaction had not been announced. The 30-year-old Stewart has nine goals and four assists this season and 318 points in his career.
The person also says the Ottawa Senators put
NHL teams can claim players off waivers until noon Monday, three hours before the league's trade deadline.
For more NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey
