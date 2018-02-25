AP source: Twins agree to $6.5M contract with Logan Morrison

A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that free agent slugger Logan Morrison and the Minnesota Twins have agreed to terms on a one-year, $6.5 million contract.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity on Sunday, because the deal was subject to a physical exam and not yet finalized by the team. The Twins have an option for 2019 that can also automatically vest and make it a two-year contract. Morrison had a career-high 38 home runs and 85 RBIs for the Tampa Bay Rays last season.