Germans dejected after coming so close to gold medal

GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of — The Germans stood on the ice, scowling and upset as the Russians celebrated a gold medal that was so nearly theirs.

How close?

They were 56 seconds away from Olympic gold before losing 4-3 to the "Olympic athletes from Russia" in overtime Sunday . Even though nobody outside their locker room gave them a chance in a tournament where the NHL stars stayed away, the Germans came within a minute of clock time of gold for a country that had only managed bronze twice before — and not since 1976, as West Germany.

Jonas Muller gave Germany a 3-2 lead with 3:16 left in regulation, a lead the Germans simply could not hold as Nikita Gusev tied it up with his second goal with 55.5 seconds to go.

Goalie Danny aus den Birken made a great pad save to stop Ilya Kovalchuk at the post 6:30 into overtime. But Patrick Reimer went to the box for high-sticking Pavel Datsyuk, and Kirill Kaprizov scored 29 seconds later to start the Russians celebrating with smiles, hugs and even singing their national anthem.

Felix Schutz and Dominik Kahun also scored for Germany. Aus Den Birken made 26 saves.

Germany coach Marco Sturm said he feels great, even with knowing the Germans could've won that game. This is only the third Olympic medal in Germany's hockey history, adding silver to bronze won in 1976 at Innsbruck and 1932 at Lake Placid. The Germans didn't qualify for the Olympic men's tournament four years ago in Sochi and finished 11th in Vancouver.

They had to qualify to play in this tournament with the NHL keeping its stars playing back in North America.

"We all thought we would be sitting at home watching that final on the couch at home, but here we are," Sturm said. "The boys are going to bring silver home, and they should be very proud."

___

More AP Olympic coverage: https://wintergames.ap.org

___