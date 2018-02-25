Matt Belisle agrees to a minor league contract with Indians

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Free agent reliever Matt Belisle has agreed to a minor league contract with the Cleveland Indians and would get a $1.5 million, one-year deal if added to the 40-man big league roster.

The 37-year-old right-hander would be able to earn an additional $1.75 million in performance bonuses based on games as part of the agreement announced Sunday: $100,000 for 20, $150,000 for 25 and each additional five through 55, and $200,000 apiece for 60, 65 and 70.

Belisle was 2-2 with a 4.03 ERA and in 62 appearances for Minnesota last year, converting nine of 11 save chances after Brandon Kintzler was traded. The Indians have at least one open spot in their bullpen after Bryan Shaw and Joe Smith became free agents and left.

Belisle is 51-57 with 14 saves and a 4.19 ERA in 660 appearances over 14 major league seasons. Belisle began his career with Atlanta and also has pitched for Cincinnati and Colorado. He led the NL with 80 appearances for the Rockies in 2012.

