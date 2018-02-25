Lukaku scores, sets up winner as United beats Chelsea 2-1
MANCHESTER, England — Romelu Lukaku ended his scoring drought against the Premier League's top teams before setting up the second-half winner for Jesse Lingard as Manchester United came from behind to beat Chelsea 2-1 and reclaim second place on Sunday.
Lukaku's 39th-minute equalizer,
The Belgium striker then demonstrated another part of his game in the 75th by clipping over a cross that was headed in by Lingard, who had only been on the field for 11 minutes.
With this attritional win, earned with Paul Pogba back in the starting lineup, United climbed back above Liverpool and opened up a six-point cushion to Chelsea in fifth place in the race for Champions League qualification. There are 10 games left.
The match came after weeks of
There was a frosty handshake between the pair before kickoff and they avoided any confrontation during the game, which Chelsea started well and took the lead through the latest scorcher from Willian.
The Brazilian began a counterattack from his own box after heading clear a free kick. Bursting forward, Willian exchanged passes with Eden Hazard before running into the box and firing in a shot that was near to David De Gea but was so powerfully struck that it flew past the goalkeeper.
United hadn't committed many players forward up to that point. Once they did, the equalizer arrived. Alexis Sanchez fed a pass to Anthony Martial, who laid the ball across for Lukaku to control and sidefoot home from 10
Chelsea faded after the break, with Willian and Hazard less effective and Pogba growing into the game for United.
Lukaku had a shot off a scissor kick tipped over by Thibaut Courtois, then showed a different facet of his game to create the winner by curling over a cross that was headed home by Lingard.