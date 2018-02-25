Reds captain Higginbotham banned for 3 weeks

SYDNEY, Australia — Captain Scott Higginbotham will miss the Queensland Reds' next two Super Rugby matches after being suspended for three weeks Monday for a dangerous tackle.

Higginbotham was sent off in the 10th minute of the Reds' season opener on Friday against the Melbourne Rebels for a no-arms tackle on Matt Philip. The Reds lost 45-19.

Higginbotham appeared at a judicial hearing on Sunday and the panel released its finding Monday that Higginbotham's tackle on Philip was "objectively dangerous" because of the contact of the tackler's shoulder to Philips' head.