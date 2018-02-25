Sabres beat Bruins 4-1 in Rick Nash's debut for Boston
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Benoit Pouliot and Kyle Okposo scored on consecutive shots in the first period and the Buffalo Sabres beat retooled Boston 4-1 in forward Rick Nash's Bruins debut Sunday.
Evan Rodrigues and Marco Scandella also scored, and Chad Johnson stopped 34 shots. The Sabres snapped an 0-5-2 home skid against the Bruins. Buffalo had not defeated Boston at home since a 5-4 overtime win Feb. 26, 2014.
Charlie McAvoy scored for the Bruins, who were coming off a 4-3 loss at Toronto on Saturday night. Boston had gone 22-4-3 since last losing consecutive games Dec. 14-16. Anton Khudobin was not sharp in goal, allowing four goals on 24 shots, including being beaten through the legs on Scandella's goal from the right boards that put Buffalo up 4-1 in the opening minutes of the third period.
Nash's addition failed to provide Boston a lift against the Eastern Conference's last-place team. The Bruins squandered an opportunity to jump into second place in the Atlantic Division standings, a point ahead of the idle Maple Leafs.
The Bruins acquired the 33-year-old Nash in a multiplayer trade with the New York Rangers on Sunday morning. Boston gave up three players, including forward Ryan Spooner and prospect
Pouliot opened the scoring with 5:34 left in the first period, and 11 seconds after the Bruins killed off a slashing penalty against Brad Marchand.
Okposo scored a power-play goal 2:05 later with a shot from the right circle that beat Khudobin on the short side and with the goalie screened by Sam Reinhart.
McAvoy cut the Sabres lead to 2-1 during a delayed penalty 3:35 into the second period. Rodrigues regained Buffalo its two-goal edge some four minutes later by one-timing in Reinhart's feed into the right circle.
Nash drew a notable cheer when he first touched the puck on his first shift from a large collection of Bruins fans in attendance.
Nash was credited with 17:27 of ice time while playing on the Bruins' second line,
It was Nash's first game since the Rangers played Philadelphia on Feb. 18. He was a healthy scratch during New York's previous two games because the Rangers didn't want to risk the possibility of Nash being hurt before he was dealt.
NOTES: Sabres LW Evander Kane sat for the second consecutive game to avoid the possibility of being hurt before he's expected to be traded by Monday. ... Bruins C Patrice Bergeron played despite arriving at the arena wearing a protective boot on his right foot after he was hurt blocking a shot at Toronto on Saturday. ... The Bruins also signed Brian Gionta to a one-year $700,000 contract after was the United States Olympic team captain at the Pyeongchang Winter Games. Gionta, who lives in Buffalo, watched the game with his family from a private suite and was expected to join the Bruins for practice Tuesday.
UP NEXT
Bruins: Host Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday to open six-game homestand.
Sabres: Opens two-game road trip at Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday.
