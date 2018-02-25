Spal wins Serie A relegation fight at Crotone

ROME — Spal boosted its hopes of Serie A survival with a vital 3-2 win in a relegation battle at Crotone on Sunday.

Spal remained 18th in the 20-team league, but moved to within a point of Crotone, which occupies the last position of safety.

Roma hosts AC Milan later, shortly after Juventus entertains Atalanta, knowing that a win will send it top of Serie A, with leader Napoli visiting Cagliari on Monday.

Spal had lost its past three matches but took the lead in the 37th minute as Manuel Lazzari rolled the ball across from the right for Mirco Antenucci to fire into the top right corner.

Ante Budimir fired home a rebound shortly after halftime to level for Crotone but Lorenco Simic restored Spal's advantage two minutes later with a looping header.