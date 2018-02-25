Stephan Leblanc leads Black Wolves rally past Stealth 12-11 in overtime

LANGLEY, B.C. — Stephan Leblanc scored his fourth goal of the night in overtime as the New England Black Wolves rallied to a 12-11 win over the Vancouver Stealth on Saturday in National Lacrosse League action.

Seth Oakes and Kevin Crowley both scored in the final three minutes of play in the fourth quarter to help New England (5-4) force the extra period. Johnny Powless and Colton Watkinson had two goals apiece, while Adam Bomberry and John LaFontaine also scored.

Aaron Bold made 50 saves on 61 shots for the win.

Rhys Duch and Joel McCready both had two goals and two assists for Vancouver (1-10). Corey Small and Andrew Suitor each had a pair of goals, while Matt Beers, Travis Cornwall and Tony Malcom also scored. Eric Penney turned aside 48-of-60 shots in net for the Stealth.