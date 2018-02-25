Sydney FC beat Western Sydney 3-1 in A-League derby

SYDNEY, Australia — Sydney FC rallied from a goal down to beat Western Sydney Wanderers 3-1 Sunday and to re-establish an imperious 11-point lead atop Australian football's A-League.

Western Sydney took the lead after nine minutes with a goal to Oriol Riera. Sydney equalized just before halftime through Poland's Adrian Mierzejewski who put the defending champions ahead with his second 10 minutes into the second half.

Brazil's Bobo made the game safe in the 73rd minute, giving Sydney its 16th win in 21 matches.