Tiafoe wins first career ATP title at Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — American Frances Tiafoe hit consecutive aces on the final two points to clinch his first career ATP title with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Peter Gojowczyk of Germany at the Delray Beach Open on Sunday.

The 91st-ranked Tiafoe, who should move up about 30 spots in Monday's new rankings, was playing in his first career tour-level final against the 64th-ranked Gojowczyk.

Tiafoe, 20, is the youngest American to win a title since a 19-year-old Andy Roddick won the 2002 Houston trophy.

Gojowczyk was bothered by an upper left leg injury and received a couple of treatments during the match.