Toronto Wolfpack suffer first loss of season in Betfred Championship

LONDON — Rich Whiting's try in the 19th minute brought the Wolfpack to within six points but Toronto fell to the London Broncos 47-16 on Sunday.

It is the Wolfpack's first loss since earning a promotion to the Betfred Championship, an all professional league.

Andrew Dixon and Liam Kay also had tries for Toronto (2-1-1), while Ryan Brierley converted on 2-of-3 kicks.