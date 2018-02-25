WHL Roundup: Cole Reinhardt leads Wheat Kings over Tigers in OT win

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Cole Reinhardt scored his second of the night 1:06 into overtime as the Brandon Wheat Kings beat the Medicine Hat Tigers 4-3 on Saturday in Western Hockey League action.

Stelio Mattheos had a goal and two assists and Evan Weinger also scored for the Wheat Kings (32-24-5), who avoided a third straight loss.

David Quenneville scored and set up goals from Ryan Jevne and Mark Rassell for the Tigers (31-24-8).

Dylan Myskiw made 31 saves for Brandon as Kaeden Lane gave up four goals on 10 shots for Medicine Hat.

The Wheat Kings went 0 for 1 on the power play while the Tigers went 1 for 4.

---

WARRIORS 3 PATS 2

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Brody Willms made 28 saves and the Warriors built up a three-goal lead en route to halting Regina's win streak at four.

Jayden Halbgewachs, Tristin Langan and Justin Almeida scored for Moose Jaw (45-12-3).

Jesse Gabrielle and Robbie Holmes replied for the Pats (33-25-6). Max Paddock stopped 23 shots in defeat.

---

SILVERTIPS 2 THUNDERBIRDS 1

KENT, Wash. — Garrett Pilon scored the go-ahead goal at 2:44 of the third period as Everett edged Seattle to improve to 9-0-2 in its last 11.

Connor Dewar also scored for the Silvertips (41-17-5). Carter Hart kicked out 23 shots for the win.

Nolan Volcan scored for the Thunderbirds (28-24-9), losers of four straight. Liam Hughes made 37 saves in defeat.

---

REBELS 5 BRONCOS 3

RED DEER, Alta. — Grayson Pawlenchuk scored twice as the Rebels snapped Swift Current's point streak at eight games.

Chris Douglas, Brandon Hagel and Kristian Reichel also scored for Red Deer (22-28-13). Riley Lamb made 28 saves in victory.

Giorgio Estephan, Matteo Gennaro and Glenn Gawdin scored for the Broncos (43-14-5), who went 7-0-1 before the loss. Joel Hofer stopped 23-of-27 shots in defeat.

---

RAIDERS 5 OIL KINGS 4

EDMONTON — Brett Leason scored twice as Prince Albert downed the Oil Kings for its third win in a row

Parker Kelly, Vojtech Budik and Curtis Miske also scored for the Raiders (26-25-11), who got 25 saves from Ian Scott.

Edmonton's (18-35-8) offence came from Trey Fix-Wolansky, Conner McDonald, Wyatt McLeod and David Kope. Josh Dechaine stopped 26 shots in defeat.

---

ROCKETS 6 BLAZERS 5

KELOWNA, B.C. — Leif Mattson's second of the game at 17:47 of the third period gave the Rockets the win over Kamloops.

Dillon Dube scored twice while Conner Bruggen-Cate and Carsen Twarynski had the other Kelowna (38-18-6) goals. Brodan Salmond made 23 saves for the win.

Jermaine Loewen, Luc Smith, Nick Chyzowski, Nolan Kneen and Orrin Centazzo scored for the Blazers (27-31-5). Dylan Ferguson stopped 31 shots in defeat.

Eight game misconducts — four to each team — were handed out at the final buzzer.

---

WINTERHAWKS 3 ROYALS 2

VICTORIA — Kieffer Bellows scored twice as Portland slipped past the Royals.

Cody Glass registered the winner for the Winterhawks (37-20-4) at 16:56 of the third period. Shane Farkas made 21 saves for the win.

Noah Gregor had both Victoria (35-23-5) goals. Griffen Outhouse turned away 39-of-42 shots in a losing cause.

---

CHIEFS 5 ICE 3

SPOKANE, Wash. — Kailer Yamamoto scored once and set up two more as the Chiefs got by Kootenay.

Jake McGrew, Milos Fafrak, Ethan McIndoe and Ty Smith also scored for Spokane (35-21-5), which got 14 saves from Dawson Weatherill.

Colton Veloso struck twice and Gilian Kohler also scored for the Ice (25-36-3), who have dropped five straight. Matt Berlin turned aside 33 shots in defeat.

---

AMERICANS 6 COUGARS 1

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Juuso Valimaki scored a hat trick as Tri-City toppled the Cougars for its third straight win.

Jordan Topping, Paycen Bjorklund and Parker AuCoin also scored for the Americans (32-21-8). Beck Warm picked up the win with 19 saves.

Ryan Schoettler scored for Prince George (20-33-8). Isaiah DiLaura gave up five goals on 14 shots in a period of work to take the loss.

---