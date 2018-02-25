WHL Roundup: Steenbergen, Gawdin, Skinner, lead Broncos past Oil Kings 8-0

EDMONTON — Tyler Steenbergen and Glenn Gawdin had two goals apiece as the Swift Current Broncos beat the Edmonton Oil Kings 8-0 on Sunday in Western Hockey League action.

Stuart Skinner stopped all 20 shots he faced in net for the Broncos (44-14-5), while Matteo Gennaro had the power-play winner at 6:36 of the first period. Sahvan Khaira, Beck Malenstyn and Connor Horning also scored.

Boston Bilous combined with Josh Dechaine for 33 saves for Edmonton (18-36-8).

Swift Current went 1 for 7 on the power play and the Oil Kings were 0 for 6 with the man advantage.

---

WARRIORS 4 BLADES 2

SASKATOON — Brayden Burke scored twice, including the winner, as Moose Jaw doubled the Blades.

Ryan Peckford and Jayden Halbgewachs also scored for the Warriors (46-12-3).

Braylon Shmyr and Josh Paterson scored for Swift Current (31-29-3).

---

WHEAT KINGS 6 HITMEN 3

CALGARY — Ty Lewis had a pair of goals, including the short-handed winner, as Brandon defeated the Hitmen.

Cole Reinhardt, Schael Higson, Luka Burzan and Ben McCartney also scored for the Wheat Kings (33-24-5).

Conner Chaulk, Jakob Stukel and Jake Kryski replied for Calgary (19-34-7).

---

CHIEFS 5 SILVERTIPS 2

EVERETT, Wash. — Kailer Yamamoto had the eventual winner late in the second period as Spokane downed the Silvertips.

Riley Woods, Riley McKay, Filip Kral and Matt Leduc also scored for the Chiefs (36-21-5).

Bryce Kindopp and Sean Richards supplied the offence for Everett (41-18-5).

---