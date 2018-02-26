AP source: Canucks trade Thomas Vanek to Blue Jackets
A
A
Share via Email
A person familiar with the move confirms to The Associated Press that the Vancouver Canucks have traded veteran forward Thomas Vanek to the Columbus Blue Jackets.
The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the teams have not announced the trade.
Vanek, 34, is on his fourth team in the past three seasons. The 13-year pro has 17 goals and 24 assists in 61 games. Vanek has 350 goals in 946 games.
The Blue Jackets also acquired
___
More NHL hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Claim of Indian interference in Trudeau event ‘dangerously irresponsible': Andrew Scheer
-
Netflix series Seven Seconds 'all about blood seeping into the ground’
-
-
Opinion | Tristan Cleveland: For the Centre Plan density with the fewest towers is best