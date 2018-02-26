Atletico says Carrasco and Gaitan joining Chinese club
A
A
Share via Email
MADRID — Atletico Madrid says it has reached a deal for the transfer of midfielders Yannick Carrasco and Nicolas Gaitan to Chinese club Dalian Yifang.
Carrasco had been with Atletico since mid-2015. The Belgian player made 124 appearances for the Spanish club.
Gaitan arrived in 2016. The Argentina international made 49 appearances and scored four goals.
The transfers' financial details were not immediately disclosed on Monday.
Atletico is second in the Spanish league, seven points behind Barcelona.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Vicky Mochama: Liberals budget must pay women and girls what they're owed
-
Netflix series Seven Seconds 'all about blood seeping into the ground’
-
Claim of Indian interference in Trudeau event ‘dangerously irresponsible': Andrew Scheer
-
Opinion | Tristan Cleveland: For the Centre Plan density with the fewest towers is best