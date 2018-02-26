Brazil police probes graft at Salvador World Cup stadium
A
A
Share via Email
SAO PAULO — Brazil federal police believe a 2014 World Cup stadium in the city of Salvador was overpriced by more than $130 million, and those funds were diverted to political campaigns.
Federal police say in a statement on Monday that former Bahia state governor Jaques Wagner is among the targets of the investigation.
Wagner has not replied to a request for comment from The Associated Press.
Fonte Nova Stadium hosted six matches at the 2014 World Cup. Its cost is currently estimated at $250 million.
Federal police say public officials
Wagner's Workers' Party believes he should run for president this year.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Netflix series Seven Seconds 'all about blood seeping into the ground’
-
Urban Etiquette: How do I vanquish my roommate in the thermostat wars?
-
Vicky Mochama: Liberals budget must pay women and girls what they're owed
-
Claim of Indian interference in Trudeau event ‘dangerously irresponsible': Andrew Scheer